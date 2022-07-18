Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Short Interest Update

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,123,300 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the June 15th total of 815,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 351.0 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IFCZF. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$207.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.30.

Shares of Intact Financial stock traded down $3.62 on Monday, hitting $142.16. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of $123.42 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.76 and a 200-day moving average of $140.68.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

