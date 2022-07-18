Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 11,149 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,149 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.68% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAUG. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $696,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAUG traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.41. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,178. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $33.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.36.

