Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 16.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at about $708,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of BMAY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.95. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,361. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average is $30.98. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $33.31.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.