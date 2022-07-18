Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Has $716,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Honeywell International by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $654,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,445 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $461,694,000 after acquiring an additional 578,168 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,263,000 after acquiring an additional 498,045 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,784,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.0 %

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $172.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,790. The company has a market capitalization of $117.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.35 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.46.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.