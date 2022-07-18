Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 143 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 0.8% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.18.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.2 %

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $211.65. The company had a trading volume of 18,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,345. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.43%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

