Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IWD stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.98. 33,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,624,411. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.96 and a 52-week high of $171.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.59 and a 200-day moving average of $159.28.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.