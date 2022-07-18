Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,062 shares during the period. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF makes up 1.5% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 178,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after buying an additional 11,790 shares during the period.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,254. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $67.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.91.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

