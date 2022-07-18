Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 20,900 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 253,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 0.9% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $15,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 226.9% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,045,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,038,000 after buying an additional 335,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 6,333 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.62. 30,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,937. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $52.54 and a 12 month high of $63.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.94.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.