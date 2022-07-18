Integrated Advisors Network LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,163 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $194.25. The stock had a trading volume of 47,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,927,329. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.53. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

