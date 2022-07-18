Integrated Advisors Network LLC Grows Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGU. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 93.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $86.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,199. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.05 and a 200 day moving average of $95.03. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $80.64 and a 12-month high of $108.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%.

