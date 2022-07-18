Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 38,746 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,746 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.9% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $31,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.06. The company had a trading volume of 23,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,927. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.04. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.86 and a twelve month high of $82.47.

