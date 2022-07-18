International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Short Interest Up 84.3% in June

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,900 shares, an increase of 84.3% from the June 15th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.6 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IPCFF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on International Petroleum from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on International Petroleum from SEK 160 to SEK 170 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Petroleum from C$17.00 to C$18.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

International Petroleum stock remained flat at $9.35 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,436. International Petroleum has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $11.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $8.70.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

