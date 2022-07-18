Internet Computer (ICP) 1-Day Volume Hits $105.41 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.84 billion and $105.41 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.42 or 0.00035361 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00040566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00023130 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001972 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 484,791,523 coins and its circulating supply is 248,474,582 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

