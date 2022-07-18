Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Cut to $270.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.01% from the company’s previous close.

ISRG has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.94.

ISRG opened at $210.92 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $186.83 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.61.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

