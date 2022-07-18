Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 10,155 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 312,667 shares.The stock last traded at $47.24 and had previously closed at $45.54.

Invesco China Technology ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CQQQ. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

