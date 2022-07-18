Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Short Interest Up 41.0% in June

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the June 15th total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 15.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 220,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 13,759 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IVR opened at $14.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.33. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $36.20.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement

Invesco Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:IVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.30. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 180.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.44%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -32.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

(Get Rating)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Featured Stories

