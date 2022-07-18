Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 110.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,817 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $9,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 642.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 10,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 24,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,485,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,848,000 after buying an additional 283,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6,203.6% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 104,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 102,731 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.44. 89,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,099,816. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $22.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average is $17.52.

