Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Shares Bought by Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF makes up 3.6% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $10,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Friedenthal Financial lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

RYH stock traded up $6.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $273.14. The stock had a trading volume of 642 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,327. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $251.96 and a 52 week high of $322.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.14.

