Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Affiliated Managers Group (AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE: AMG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/13/2022 – Affiliated Managers Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $152.00 to $133.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2022 – Affiliated Managers Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/29/2022 – Affiliated Managers Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/28/2022 – Affiliated Managers Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $167.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/16/2022 – Affiliated Managers Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/6/2022 – Affiliated Managers Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/27/2022 – Affiliated Managers Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/19/2022 – Affiliated Managers Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $162.00 to $152.00.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AMG traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.69. 3,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,342. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.94. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.57 and a 52 week high of $191.62. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.33. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.28 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 233,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,448,000 after buying an additional 41,991 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

