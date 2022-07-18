Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE: BK) in the last few weeks:

7/18/2022 – Bank of New York Mellon had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $42.00.

7/12/2022 – Bank of New York Mellon had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $46.00.

7/11/2022 – Bank of New York Mellon had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $56.00 to $52.00.

7/11/2022 – Bank of New York Mellon had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.50 to $46.50.

7/6/2022 – Bank of New York Mellon had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – Bank of New York Mellon had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $49.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – Bank of New York Mellon had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Bank of New York Mellon had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $51.50 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/28/2022 – Bank of New York Mellon had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $43.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/24/2022 – Bank of New York Mellon had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – Bank of New York Mellon had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $53.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Bank of New York Mellon was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $54.00.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.31. 86,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,310,734. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.78 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.10.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 34.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $555,083,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 800.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 141,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 60,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

