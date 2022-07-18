Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Juniper Networks (JNPR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR) in the last few weeks:

7/14/2022 – Juniper Networks was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $37.00.

7/13/2022 – Juniper Networks was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $34.00.

7/12/2022 – Juniper Networks is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

6/28/2022 – Juniper Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $33.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 0.3 %

JNPR traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.60. The company had a trading volume of 390,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.62. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $158,539.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,472,621.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $158,539.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,472,621.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 8,274 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $266,009.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,394.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,494 shares of company stock worth $1,130,982. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $19,005,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,083,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $393,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

