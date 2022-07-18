Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Juniper Networks (JNPR)

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2022

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR) in the last few weeks:

  • 7/14/2022 – Juniper Networks was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $37.00.
  • 7/13/2022 – Juniper Networks was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $34.00.
  • 7/12/2022 – Juniper Networks is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.
  • 6/28/2022 – Juniper Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $33.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

JNPR traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.60. The company had a trading volume of 390,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.62. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPRGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $158,539.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,472,621.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $158,539.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,472,621.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 8,274 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $266,009.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,394.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,494 shares of company stock worth $1,130,982. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $19,005,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,083,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $393,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

