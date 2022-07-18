Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $59.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IONS. TheStreet cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.38. 2,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -196.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a current ratio of 9.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.38. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $44.42.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

