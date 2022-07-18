iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,132 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGL Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
SHY traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.48. The stock had a trading volume of 33,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,910,733. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.94 and a 12 month high of $86.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.67.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
