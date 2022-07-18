iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,666 shares during the period. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF makes up about 0.5% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fullen Financial Group increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $48.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,481. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.07. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $46.78 and a twelve month high of $57.82.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

