iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 179,300 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the June 15th total of 128,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GNMA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.88. The stock had a trading volume of 996 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,751. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $50.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.18.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Trading of iShares GNMA Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 177.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 474,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,638,000 after purchasing an additional 303,178 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 1,573.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 161,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 152,297 shares during the period. Strategic Equity Management grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 200.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 191,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after purchasing an additional 128,011 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,282,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,334,000.

