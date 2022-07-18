iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 179,300 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the June 15th total of 128,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of GNMA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.88. The stock had a trading volume of 996 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,751. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $50.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.18.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Institutional Trading of iShares GNMA Bond ETF
