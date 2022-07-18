iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFG. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,403 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.23. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

