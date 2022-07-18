iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) is Signaturefd LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,070,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,536 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises 6.5% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $216,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $91.86 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.04.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.