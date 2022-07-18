iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Stock Holdings Raised by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises about 4.8% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $22,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $383,789,000. GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,608.0% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,451,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,926 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,937,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,775,000 after acquiring an additional 643,285 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,750,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,232,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,378,000 after acquiring an additional 495,721 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VLUE stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.86. 585,256 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

