iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $7,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.47 on Monday, reaching $215.37. 2,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,516. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.67. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.