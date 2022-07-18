iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) is West Bancorporation Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

West Bancorporation Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,826,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,482 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,124,000 after acquiring an additional 962,918 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,873,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,625,000 after acquiring an additional 86,741 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,076,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,402,000 after buying an additional 517,258 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,839,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,749,000 after buying an additional 396,259 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $65.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.50. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.