iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) is Grand Central Investment Group’s 3rd Largest Position

Grand Central Investment Group raised its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,301 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust accounts for approximately 10.1% of Grand Central Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $8,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.41. The stock had a trading volume of 909,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,283,354. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.25. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.73 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

