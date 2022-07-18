iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s Largest Position

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 20.7% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 90,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $389.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,471,844. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $392.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $426.18.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

