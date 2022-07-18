iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Lowered by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $387.13 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $392.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.18.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

