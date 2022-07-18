iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

IVV stock opened at $389.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $392.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.18. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.