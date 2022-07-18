iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 90,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $389.86. 114,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,471,844. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $392.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.18. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.