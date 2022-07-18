iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Boosted by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,445 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,283,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,506,000 after buying an additional 698,595 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,066,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,266,000 after buying an additional 588,841 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,467,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,799,000 after buying an additional 452,889 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,188,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,776,000 after buying an additional 773,331 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,976,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,088,000 after buying an additional 223,965 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.27. 84,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,804,534. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.62 and a 52-week high of $85.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.06.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

