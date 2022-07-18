iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 411,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,952 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 4.1% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $44,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %
NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.62. 135,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,027,873. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.69 and a 200 day moving average of $102.95. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
