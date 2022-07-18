Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) Price Hits $0.23 on Exchanges

Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. During the last seven days, Isiklar Coin has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. Isiklar Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $164,032.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Isiklar Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001070 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Isiklar Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004560 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,924.09 or 0.99973847 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004061 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Isiklar Coin Coin Profile

Isiklar Coin is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,295,305 coins. The official message board for Isiklar Coin is medium.com/@Isikc. Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Isiklar Coin is www.isikc.io.

Isiklar Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Isiklar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Isiklar Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Isiklar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Isiklar Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Isiklar Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.