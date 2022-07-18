J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JBHT stock opened at $167.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $218.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.91 and a 200-day moving average of $182.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Benchmark started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $208.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.40.

In other news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 183.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,627,000 after purchasing an additional 63,252 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

