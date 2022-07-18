Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Purchased by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,060,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of J stock traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $126.18. 3,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,214. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.04. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.11 and a twelve month high of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on J shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

