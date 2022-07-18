Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lowered its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Engineering Group comprises about 1.8% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of J. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,491,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3,853.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 658,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,754,000 after purchasing an additional 641,861 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 98.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 823,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,536,000 after purchasing an additional 409,597 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,873.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,057,000 after purchasing an additional 395,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,087,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,844,000 after purchasing an additional 395,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

J opened at $126.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.74 and a 200-day moving average of $132.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.11 and a 12-month high of $150.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on J shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

