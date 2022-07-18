Jacobs Engineering Group’s (J) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on J. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.57) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.39) to GBX 230 ($2.74) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.39) to GBX 306 ($3.64) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.76) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 307.20 ($3.65).

Jacobs Engineering Group Price Performance

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

