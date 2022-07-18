Jarvis Network Trading 9.5% Higher Over Last Week (JRT)

Jarvis Network (JRT) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 17th. Jarvis Network has a market cap of $450,237.75 and approximately $4,391.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004779 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,881.88 or 0.99903781 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

Jarvis Network (JRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network.

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

