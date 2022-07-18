JOE (JOE) Price Tops $0.36 on Top Exchanges

JOE (JOE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last week, JOE has traded 48.6% higher against the dollar. JOE has a total market cap of $106.34 million and approximately $11.34 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JOE coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001669 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JOE alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,134.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,291.43 or 0.05907415 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00021581 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001974 BTC.

JOE Coin Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 291,515,726 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JOE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JOE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JOE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.