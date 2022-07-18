JOE (JOE) Price Tops $0.36 on Top Exchanges

JOE (JOE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last week, JOE has traded 48.6% higher against the dollar. JOE has a total market cap of $106.34 million and approximately $11.34 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JOE coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001669 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,134.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,291.43 or 0.05907415 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004573 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00021581 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001974 BTC.
JOE Coin Profile
JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 291,515,726 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling JOE
