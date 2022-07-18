Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 1,185 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $9,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTE. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($48.10) to €51.30 ($51.30) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.37.

TTE traded up $1.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.67. 16,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,788,213. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $61.15. The firm has a market cap of $129.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.07 and its 200 day moving average is $53.41.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.61. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.5099 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

