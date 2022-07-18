Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 9,325 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1,624.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,899 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH traded down $2.89 on Monday, reaching $526.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $493.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $493.88. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total value of $1,233,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,765,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total value of $1,233,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,765,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

