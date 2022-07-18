Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,649 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $14,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.7 %

BAC stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.49. 957,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,641,465. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.39.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

