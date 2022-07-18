Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 4,170 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in CSX by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,936,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,700,758,000 after buying an additional 5,149,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CSX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,594,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,556,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,588 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,512,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,407,138,000 after buying an additional 692,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $732,770,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on CSX from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.90.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSX stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.11. The company had a trading volume of 184,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,375,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.61.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

