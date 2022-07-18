Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $8,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.53. The company had a trading volume of 406 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,002. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.53 and a 52 week high of $83.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.62.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.