Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $11.36 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.14% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $11,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of IJJ stock traded up $1.29 on Monday, reaching $96.65. 2,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,002. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $114.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.26.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

